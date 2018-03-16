高端地产新闻
在售 - Beaver Creek, CO, United States - ¥6,937,482
Beaver Creek, CO, 81620 - United States

51 Offerson Road #302

约¥6,937,482
原货币价格 $1,095,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1322
    平方英尺

房产描述

This is the mountain lifestyle you are looking for in Beaver Creek. Rarely will you find a property where the only thing closer than the golf course is the ski lift. Enjoy carefree living in this 2-bedroom residence with a complete amenity package so you can focus on the important things; skiing and golf out your back door, afternoons on your deck with mountain views, working out in your private fitness center or relaxing in one of the two hot tubs. Call today to discover the Elkhorn Lodge.

上市日期: 2017年6月19日

MLS ID: 929850

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
David McHugh
+1 9703767171

周边设施

周边设施
