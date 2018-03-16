高端地产新闻
在售 - Boston, MA, United States - ¥35,764,462
免费询盘

Boston, MA, 02116 - United States

110 Stuart Street Unit Ph3

约¥35,764,462
原货币价格 $5,645,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)

房产描述

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own the ultimate Boston penthouse condominium. With 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and over 2,574 square feet of living space, this uniquely beautiful penthouse residence offers the ultimate in luxury living. The home's breathtaking panoramic views overlooking the Boston Common and the Charles River are truly unmatched in the city. In addition to the plentiful luxury amenities offered to owners at The Residences at W Boston, the owner of this unit will enjoy two valet parking spaces.

上市日期: 2017年11月1日

MLS ID: 72250487

联系方式

分部：
Gibson Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
William Montero
+1 6173127232

