110 Stuart Street Unit Ph3

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own the ultimate Boston penthouse condominium. With 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and over 2,574 square feet of living space, this uniquely beautiful penthouse residence offers the ultimate in luxury living. The home's breathtaking panoramic views overlooking the Boston Common and the Charles River are truly unmatched in the city. In addition to the plentiful luxury amenities offered to owners at The Residences at W Boston, the owner of this unit will enjoy two valet parking spaces.