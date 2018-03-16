10989 E Tusayan Trl

Rare opportunity for the design oriented, eco conscious buyer to own this renowned residence in the private gated community of Tusayan at Troon Village. A masterpiece at 2600 plus feet of elevation and integrating seamlessly with the natural Sonoran Desert flora and granite boulder strewn side of Troon Mountain, the 5,000 sq ft residence constructed of steel, concrete, stone, and glass, stuns with its extensive use of ''green'' technology and jaw-dropping views of the Valley and mountain ranges, both distant and close. The five, cast in place, hexagonal concrete structures are set at several different levels on the 5 acre cul-de-sac lot and topped with rooftop garden structures and solar panels helping to reduce power consumption. Interwoven in the exterior spaces are walkways and staircases surrounded by foliage, steel and rebar, exterior patios and view areas, pergolas and cabanas, and a canal-like waterway that feeds the pool with cantilevered negative edge water feature, spa, and rope swing. Keeping with its luxury setting, the home has complete functionality and comfort with nicely appointed finishes in the 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with den, library, separate workshop, and game room. The large kitchen is open to the family and dining room and features vinegar stained walnut cabinets, limestone counter tops, modern kitchen appliances, and dual islands with dual sinks and incorporates the outdoor dining with multiple outdoor lounge areas including counter top seating and a full outdoor bar with sink and BBQ. Some of the amazing green features include: clay walls, maximum ventilation with roof openings and transom windows, recirculation piping in the structures carrying both hot and cold water, interior and exterior spaces designed for air flow and utilizing the natural mountain breezes, thermal mass design concept, solar energy, green roof with reflective material and 2 feet of soil, tankless water heater, and decomposed granite driveway. Other features include: multiple dishwashers and refrigerators, private entry gate, master bedroom complete with private sitting room and master bath with dual sinks, large jetted soaking tub, and a walk in shower, limestone flooring throughout interior and exterior, custom metal entry gate, large expansive windows in all rooms, guest bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, and an spacious laundry room. A true example of collaboration, research, and design, this one of a kind property in North Scottsdale would be difficult to replicate and must be seen to be appreciated.