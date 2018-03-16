高端地产新闻
在售 - Orleans, MA, United States - ¥8,869,833
Orleans, MA, 02653 - United States

200 Main Street

约¥8,869,833
原货币价格 $1,399,999
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3576
    平方英尺 (51752.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

New Construction complete in East Orleans Village. This classic home by Chatham builder - Eastward Companies - on beautiful, park-like grounds is sure to impress. Desirable open floor plan for comfortable modern living and entertaining. Great room with custom built-ins, gas fireplace, wood floors, and coffered ceiling. Bright kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and walk-in pantry. First floor master suite. Two-car garage, a/c. All told there are four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 3500+ sf. Easy stroll to morning coffee, casual dining, ice cream, and a farm market. Just a stone's throw from a marina and town saltwater landing and a five minute ride to Nauset Beach - one of the most spectacular Atlantic Ocean beaches on the East Coast. East Orleans living at its finest.

上市日期: 2016年11月15日

MLS ID: 21609783

联系方式

分部：
oldCape Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Trainor Ehnstrom Team
+1 5082556000 204

_