200 Main Street

New Construction complete in East Orleans Village. This classic home by Chatham builder - Eastward Companies - on beautiful, park-like grounds is sure to impress. Desirable open floor plan for comfortable modern living and entertaining. Great room with custom built-ins, gas fireplace, wood floors, and coffered ceiling. Bright kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and walk-in pantry. First floor master suite. Two-car garage, a/c. All told there are four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 3500+ sf. Easy stroll to morning coffee, casual dining, ice cream, and a farm market. Just a stone's throw from a marina and town saltwater landing and a five minute ride to Nauset Beach - one of the most spectacular Atlantic Ocean beaches on the East Coast. East Orleans living at its finest.