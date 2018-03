On the 2nd and last floor of a new residence offering luxurious services and enjoying a sought after address in the Cap d'Antibes, Magnificent flat of 310 sq.m + terrace of 102 sq.m proposing 6 en suite bedrooms and a spacious living space. Sold with 6 garages, this exceptional property is the ideal pied-à-terre on the Côte d'Azur, within a high-end building complex with swimming pool, fitness and caretaker. - AC1078