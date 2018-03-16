4435 North Bay Road

Priced to sell and best value. New Mediterranean style home built in 2008 in the prestigious and sought-after area of N Bay Rd. With over 4,500 SF of spacious, bright, and beautifully appointed interior space this home has a modern open layout with 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Wood and stone floors intertwine in an open and expansive layout. All bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and built-in walk in closets. Two A/C zones and all electric appliances. Pool, easy to maintain landscaping, impact windows and recessed lighting throughout, recessed music speakers in social areas and pool porch, alarm and camera system at entrance. Ceiling range 9.5 and 11.5 ft high with double height 20’ ceilings in entrance and living room. Furniture optional.