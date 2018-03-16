高端地产新闻
在售 - Miami Beach, FL, United States - ¥19,000,464
Miami Beach, FL, 33140 - United States

4435 North Bay Road

约¥19,000,464
原货币价格 $2,999,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 4507
    平方英尺 (6750.0 平方英尺)

Priced to sell and best value. New Mediterranean style home built in 2008 in the prestigious and sought-after area of N Bay Rd. With over 4,500 SF of spacious, bright, and beautifully appointed interior space this home has a modern open layout with 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Wood and stone floors intertwine in an open and expansive layout. All bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and built-in walk in closets. Two A/C zones and all electric appliances. Pool, easy to maintain landscaping, impact windows and recessed lighting throughout, recessed music speakers in social areas and pool porch, alarm and camera system at entrance. Ceiling range 9.5 and 11.5 ft high with double height 20’ ceilings in entrance and living room. Furniture optional.

上市日期: 2018年1月3日

MLS ID: A10394449

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Anna Sherrill

