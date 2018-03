C entury Park Tower stands in “River City 21” area situated along Sumida River, surrounded by lots of greenery. The building received “Good Design Award” in 2000. The unit, located on the 49 th floor, offers a spectacular view and fills the room with bright and natural light. It features extensive common facilities including concierge service, kids’ room, deck terrace, community room, lounge, library, party room, guest room and etc.