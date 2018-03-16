4538 Village Bend Road

The property has an excellent mix of open pasture land and wooded habitat, ranging from level ground to some significant ravines and draws going down to the river. Much of the pastureland is in improved grasses, such as Costal Bermuda combined with some native species. Multiple homesites can be found on the property including several sites on the bluffs overlooking the Brazos with incredible views looking up and down the river, with long views of the countryside and the historic Baker Hotel in downtown Mineral Wells.Improvements: The Circle N Ranch has some very useable improvements with a small cabin on the bluff overlooking the river and an older home near the southern end of the ranch close to the front gate. Both could be used while a main house was built or used by full time ranch hands. There are two sets of working pens on the property and a barn. The property has good fencing and cross fencing and is divided into nine pastures each with their own water source. Approximately twelve acres on the south end of the property is high fenced which would make an excellent fruit orchard or vegetable garden. The property is not entirely fenced along the Brazos River.Water: Among the water features on this ranch, the most significant features is the Brazos River, designated as the John Graves Scenic Riverway by the Texas Legislature. The property has close to a mile of frontage on the river with drivable river access. There is a large island adjacent to the river access which makes an excellent “beach” picnic and fishing spot. There are twelve stock tanks/ponds on the property varying in size and shape. The homes are currently serviced by a rural co-op water line which runs the length of the property. Terrain/Topography: The ranch features incredible views of the surrounding area and the topography throughout the property varies widely with approximately 200 ft in elevation changes ranging from one end to the other. The highest point of elevation is approximately 1,020 ft above sea level on the southern end of the property near the main entrance off of Village Bend Road. The lowest point on the property is along the banks of the Brazos River between 800 and 790 ft above sea level. Varied terrain and land types can be found on the property including level and rolling pasture land, to rugged draws and valleys going down to the river. There is some very dense cover along the bluffs and draws leading down to the Brazos. Soil types on the property include Bonti fine sandy loam, Vashti loamy fine sand, Shatruce-Bonti complex, Bonti-Exray complex, and Shatruce gravelly sandy loam.Recreation/Hunting: Recreational opportunities are abundant through the property. Hunting on the ranch includes whitetail deer, Ferrell hogs, dove, duck, and turkey. Great fishing can be had in any of the stock tanks as well as along the banks of the Brazos River.Minerals/Leases: Seller will convey a percentage of minerals with an acceptable contract. The minerals are not leased and there is currently no production on the ranch. There are no long term leases on the property.The information contained above came from sources deemed reliable. It is up to the recipient of this information to verify all information herein.