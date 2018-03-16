162 Bear's Club Drive

Beautifully appointed with classic details and exquisite finishes, this six bedroom custom residence is a masterpiece offering nearly 10,000 ac/sf providing myriad features for gracious family living and elegant entertaining. This residence exhibits classic soft Mediterranean exterior architecture with a clean transitional interior design aesthetic. This custom residence was built by Lavelle Construction with architectural design by Dennis Rainho of YRA Design and interiors by Rogers Design Group.
上市日期: 2017年12月31日
MLS ID: RX-10393345