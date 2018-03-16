高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Jupiter, FL, United States - ¥60,029,810
免费询盘

Jupiter, FL, 33477 - United States

162 Bear's Club Drive

约¥60,029,810
原货币价格 $9,475,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)

房产描述

Beautifully appointed with classic details and exquisite finishes, this six bedroom custom residence is a masterpiece offering nearly 10,000 ac/sf providing myriad features for gracious family living and elegant entertaining. This residence exhibits classic soft Mediterranean exterior architecture with a clean transitional interior design aesthetic. This custom residence was built by Lavelle Construction with architectural design by Dennis Rainho of YRA Design and interiors by Rogers Design Group.

上市日期: 2017年12月31日

MLS ID: RX-10393345

联系方式

分部：
The Bear's Club Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mark Griffin

联系方式

分部：
The Bear's Club Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mark Griffin

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_