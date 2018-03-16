高端地产新闻
在售 - Houston, TX, United States - ¥24,708,840
Houston, TX, 77006 - United States

1506 North Boulevard

约¥24,708,840
原货币价格 $3,900,000
独立家庭住宅
历史古迹 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4817
    平方英尺 (42625.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Situated at the entry to the Broadacres Historic District, this traditional-style home is ideal for restoration and expansion. The home is positioned in the middle of an approx. 42,625 sq. ft. lot (per HCAD) which allows for generous front and back yard spaces. The floor plan features understated traditional elements, formal entertaining areas, a sunroom, and cozy wood paneled library. A three-car garage with quarters above and back alley access. Gorgeous setting close to Downtown, Rice, and Medical Center.

上市日期: 2016年8月22日

MLS ID: 40810744

联系方式

分部：
Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty - Briar Hollow Brokerage
代理经纪:
Walter Bering
7138519753

