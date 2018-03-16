1506 North Boulevard

Situated at the entry to the Broadacres Historic District, this traditional-style home is ideal for restoration and expansion. The home is positioned in the middle of an approx. 42,625 sq. ft. lot (per HCAD) which allows for generous front and back yard spaces. The floor plan features understated traditional elements, formal entertaining areas, a sunroom, and cozy wood paneled library. A three-car garage with quarters above and back alley access. Gorgeous setting close to Downtown, Rice, and Medical Center.