A Bespoke townhouse situated in the South of Malta yet still very close to the central areas of our island.Welcoming you in to this property is a spacious hallway that takes you to all the different parts of this townhouse.Starting with both sides of this hallway are two large rooms, which are the open plan formal dining/living room and a TV room.A central courtyard with a skylight atrium is at the heart of this house with arched corridors all around it, making this an enchanting entertainment area at any time of the day. From the central courtyard you will find the kitchen/dining room and conservatory/reading room.The kitchen/dining room overlooks the good sized indoor swimming pool with skylights and floor to ceiling windows showcasing the garden with various mature fruit trees situated at the back of this property.The sleeping quarters on the first floor consist of 4 bedrooms, one of which is a very spacious master bedroom suite with large walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom.The other three bedrooms are all spacious and serviced by a large main bathroom. At the basement level, the owner of this property has made the preparations for a potential private spa with a Jacuzzi in a bell shaped well, sauna and cellar. Further complementing this superb townhouse is a covered driveway, three car garage, gas fireplace, two balconies, fully furnished with air-conditioning and a 50,000 gallon well.