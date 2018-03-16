Spectacular house totally renovated in beautiful area of Pirque. Facing north and with multiple skylights that provides lots of brightness. Modern and high quality finishes. Entrance hall, guest bathroom, separate living and dining room, large terraces overlooking a wonderful 40 years old dreamy park, with avocado and walnuts trees fully productive. Large kitchen equipped with new appliances and furniture, and silestone countertops. Laundry area and staff quarters. In the first level there are three suites, the main one featuring 60 mts.2 and a large walk in closet. In the second level there´s a fourth large suite with a spectacular bathroom. The whole house hasdouble paned windows and hardwood floors. Gas heating system by radiators, and towel dryers in every bathroom. Two 10 mts,3 water tanks, cytophone with viewer, 5 storage rooms. A canal passing through the lot provides water for underground sprinklers. Pool area. Caretaker 70 mts.2 house.