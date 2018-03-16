高端地产新闻
在售 - West Newton, MA, United States - ¥43,715,640
免费询盘

West Newton, MA, 02465 - United States

235 Highland

约¥43,715,640
原货币价格 $6,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 12655
    平方英尺

房产描述

Majestic custom-built estate situated on beautifully manicured grounds in desirable West Newton Hill. Spectacular open floor plan with five bedrooms, seven full and two half bathrooms, and four fireplaces. Luxurious amenities including an elevator, movie theater, gym, recreational room with a miniature basketball court and a rock climbing wall, a game room, a wine cellar, and an indoor putting green. Commanding master suite with his and her bathrooms and walk-in closets, a fireplace and a sitting area. Expansive, open dining room and family rooms; a custom bar; and an exceptional gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry. Outdoor patio with fireplace overlooks gracefully landscaped grounds. Complete with a heated three car garage, an au-pair suite, two laundry rooms, and ample storage space on the top floor make this a truly extraordinary residence.

上市日期: 2017年10月2日

MLS ID: 72237280

联系方式

分部：
Gibson Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Carucci
+1 6179017600

