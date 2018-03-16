235 Highland

Majestic custom-built estate situated on beautifully manicured grounds in desirable West Newton Hill. Spectacular open floor plan with five bedrooms, seven full and two half bathrooms, and four fireplaces. Luxurious amenities including an elevator, movie theater, gym, recreational room with a miniature basketball court and a rock climbing wall, a game room, a wine cellar, and an indoor putting green. Commanding master suite with his and her bathrooms and walk-in closets, a fireplace and a sitting area. Expansive, open dining room and family rooms; a custom bar; and an exceptional gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry. Outdoor patio with fireplace overlooks gracefully landscaped grounds. Complete with a heated three car garage, an au-pair suite, two laundry rooms, and ample storage space on the top floor make this a truly extraordinary residence.