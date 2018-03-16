高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Jupiter, FL, United States - ¥42,448,520
免费询盘

Jupiter, FL, 33477 - United States

230 Commodore Drive

约¥42,448,520
原货币价格 $6,700,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 7100
    平方英尺

房产描述

This stunning custom waterfront home is one of only 17 residences on the exclusive 'Commodore Island' in Admirals Cove of Jupiter. This spacious French inspired new construction home affords spectacular water views and has approximately 110 feet of deep water frontage with a private dock with room for up to a 90-foot yacht. The interior of the home is complimented by exquisite detailing including marble flooring, quartz and onyx counter tops, soaring ceilings and smart home features. With over 7,000 square feet, this residence includes luxuriously appointed guest bedrooms, a temperature controlled wine room, media room / theater, and a spacious kitchen with designer touches at every turn. The impressive master suite offers dramatic views of the water and includes elaborate his and hers

上市日期: 2017年7月12日

MLS ID: RX-10350128

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Richard Hutton P.A.

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Richard Hutton P.A.

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_