230 Commodore Drive

This stunning custom waterfront home is one of only 17 residences on the exclusive 'Commodore Island' in Admirals Cove of Jupiter. This spacious French inspired new construction home affords spectacular water views and has approximately 110 feet of deep water frontage with a private dock with room for up to a 90-foot yacht. The interior of the home is complimented by exquisite detailing including marble flooring, quartz and onyx counter tops, soaring ceilings and smart home features. With over 7,000 square feet, this residence includes luxuriously appointed guest bedrooms, a temperature controlled wine room, media room / theater, and a spacious kitchen with designer touches at every turn. The impressive master suite offers dramatic views of the water and includes elaborate his and hers