1891 River Forest Road Nw

This stately brick traditional Georgian home is situated on 2.2 gorgeous acres on one of Buckhead’s finest streets. This lovely home features a 125-year Virginia slate roof, soaring ceilings, original waxed hardwood floors, five fireplaces, and timeless architectural details throughout.The gracious entrance foyer is flanked by a large dining room and formal living room with a fireplace. Also featured is light, bright, spacious sunroom, a beautiful wood-paneled den with a fireplace, and a grand ballroom with a fireplace and stunning 20 foot high ceilings. The ballroom has a wall of French doors with a view of slate patio. The main level also includes a bedroom suite, perfect for an in-law suite, au pair suite, or second master suite.The top level of this home features four spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms, including a master suite with a sitting room and two walk-in closets.The terrace level has two large recreation areas, a fireplace, a half bath, and a beautiful wine cellar with brick floors. Beyond one of the wine cases is a hidden room, also with brick floors, perfect for an office, recreation space, or wine tasting space.This 2.2 acre property features a salt water pool with a beautiful cabana, and a slate patio with an outdoor fireplace. Pretty arbors and gates add to the lovely landscaping, and trails can be found throughout the wooded portions of the property.Move-in and enjoy the home as it is, or use this as an opportunity to customize into your dream home. Surrounding homes are in excess of $3-4M in value.This convenient location is part of the Warren T. Jackson Elementary school district.