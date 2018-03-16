Tucked behind impressive wrought iron gates, 4800 Park Lane presents timeless Colonial Georgian architecture and an idyllic, park-like sanctuary in the city. Affectionately known as “Park House,” this elegant landmark estate rests between the confluence of Bachman Creek and Browning Branch. The distinctive retreat includes over four exquisite acres, breathtaking views, and a uniquely private, serene setting. The home exemplifies incomparable attention to detail, the finest of craftsmanship, and ideal room composition. Classic elegance begins with the broad front porch, stunning foyer and graceful curving staircase, exuding a welcoming feel throughout. Magnificent views of the rear grounds lie straight through the foyer. Beautiful limestone and inlaid mahogany flooring, intricate custom millwork and mouldings, Venetian plaster walls, and delicate art lighting display the quality and integrity at every turn. Flanking the foyer, the formal living and dining rooms boasts floor to ceiling windows, allowing natural light to accent the impeccable décor. The stately library showcases rich paneling and a handsome coffered ceiling, accenting its commanding fireplace. A sophisticated, yet comfortable family room is divided into two sitting areas and is highlighted by the French doors overlooking the resort-sytle pool. The adjacent billiard room and gentlemens' bar adds the opportunity for even more entertaining spaces on the first level. Tasteful millwork, leaded glass cabinetry, and expansive marble countertops set off the kitchen, surely a coveted space for the most discerning of chefs. The well-proportioned layout continues upstairs with a truly enchanting master retreat, enhanced by a warmsitting room and fireplace, and an adjacent private study. The luxurious marble bathroom offers dual vanities, a relaxing soaking tub, separate dressing areas and attractive custom closets. All abundantly sized, three secondary bedroom suites have stylish window treatments, large walk-in closets, and tasteful Waterworks bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms feature well-crafted studies, enticing for any homework assignment. A comfortable central living area with a home theater includes a full-wall projection TV screen, ideal for family time. The third floor offers the perfect craft or play room. On the first level, a separate guest suite is complete with a private bath and kitchenette. A few steps away, the guest house or fitness center “pavilion,” with a spa-like bath and steam shower, offers spectacular creek views. The classic nature of this remarkable homegracefully extends throughout the entire property. The exterior is wrapped with limestone and brick accents, defining the gorgeous covered patio, swimming pool and spa, and lighted tennis court. Majestic trees and luscious illuminated landscaping enrich the grounds. Along the east side, a charming stone pathway lines the bank of Browning Branch and leads to a rustic stone fire pit. The unmatched privacy coupled with significant, and seemingly endless, natural beauty anchor this property as a true one-of-a-kind Dallas treasure.