在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥7,337,116
São Paulo, 01457-020 - Brazil

Rua Manduri

约¥7,337,116
原货币价格 R$3,800,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3229
    平方英尺 (350.0 )

房产描述

Inviting house with a modern project, great space distribution and a privileged location. The external area holds excellent leisure options, such as a gourmet space with a barbecue pit and a Jacuzzi. The social area has a living room, a dining room, an office, a TV room and a kids space. The intimate area is on the second floor and holds a master suite and 2 other bedrooms that share a big balcony, which was turned into a toy library. All ambiances hold air-conditioning. The service area has a lofty laundry room and 2 staff quarters with bathrooms.

上市日期: 2017年9月25日

MLS ID: CA7041

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cristina Hara
+551130610000

