Rua Manduri

Inviting house with a modern project, great space distribution and a privileged location. The external area holds excellent leisure options, such as a gourmet space with a barbecue pit and a Jacuzzi. The social area has a living room, a dining room, an office, a TV room and a kids space. The intimate area is on the second floor and holds a master suite and 2 other bedrooms that share a big balcony, which was turned into a toy library. All ambiances hold air-conditioning. The service area has a lofty laundry room and 2 staff quarters with bathrooms.