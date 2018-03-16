S. Daukanto Square

This unique building located in the part of the Old Town of Vilnius which has a special aura is the former part of the De Reus (Choiseul) Palace. It is a house which can be used both for living and for a representative business. The building has an elegant exterior looks and the exclusive interior premises which face the Presidential Palace, a well-groomed backyard and an ensemble of monastery buildings constructed by Vilnius’ Catholic Bonifrat (Bonifratrów) monks back in the early 14th century. Every room gives the opportunity to enjoy the high ceiling and the architecture speaking of history. The building is included in the Registry of Immovable Cultural Values. • Purpose of the building – administrative • Useful area of the building – 420.28 m2 • Presently the building is divided into 4 premises which have individual entries • The house has 4 parking spaces in a closed renovated backyard with automatic gate • The building is included in the Registry of Immovable Cultural Values A luxury and exclusive building is found in the Old Town area of the city next to the Daukantas Square which is perhaps the most beautiful square in Vilnius. It is surrounded by the buildings of the Classisistic style. Around the square, important monuments of Vilnius architecture can be found, namely, the Presidential Palace of the Republic of Lithuania, Vilnius University, the De Reus (Choiseul) Palace. At a distance of a few steps, there is the famous Kempinski hotel and the well-known Cathedral Square of Vilnius. You will be able to reach the centre of the capital and the city streets bursting with life on foot.