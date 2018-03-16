1702 Marengo Avenue

This beautifully designed craftsman home, has abundant style, significant architecture and sits among other distinguished homes in South Pasadena. Close to schools, shopping and dining. It features natural wood wainscoting in living room with box-beams and fireplace, wood floors throughout and abundant large picture windows viewing to a mature and lush gardens. Five total bedrooms (not including the guest house), with two master suites (with full baths) on the first level, maid's room with full bath, off the kitchen, plus two additional bedrooms and full bath upstairs. The dining room opens to a courtyard and easily seats 12 guests. Kitchen has been remodeled, with center island, breakfast counter, second sink, and generous cabinets and storage and opens to the courtyard. On the main level there is also a den, and sunny breakfast room. Second level includes a great room with open beam ceiling, fireplace, and full wet bar. The gardens include mature oaks, pines and lush foliage. The three-room guest house (3/4 bath, bedroom and living room) is adjacent to the pool and one-car garage. A most special home waiting for the discerning buyer to make it shine again.