高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Southampton, NY, United States - ¥13,273,082
免费询盘

Southampton, NY, 11968 - United States

1402 High Pond Lane Unit 601

约¥13,273,082
原货币价格 $2,095,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4800
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautiful townhouse-shows like a model. 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths with master suite on the first floor. An open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with Wolf, sub zero appliances. Second level has a generous jr. master suite. Two additional guest bedrooms and full bath, and a loft/den for your guests to enjoy. The lower level has an additional bedroom and full bath. Entertain in your media/wine room . Outside you can enjoy your patio with water views for dining and relaxing with guests. This home has all the bells and whistles. This new complex has a clubhouse, gym, tennis and heated pool. The clubhouse has full time mgmt. office to accommodate homeowners needs. Concierge services also. Minutes to SH village and the finest ocean beaches.

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Sag Harbor Brokerage
代理经纪:
Susan Schmidgall
6317256000

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Sag Harbor Brokerage
代理经纪:
Susan Schmidgall
6317256000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_