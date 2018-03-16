1402 High Pond Lane Unit 601

Beautiful townhouse-shows like a model. 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths with master suite on the first floor. An open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with Wolf, sub zero appliances. Second level has a generous jr. master suite. Two additional guest bedrooms and full bath, and a loft/den for your guests to enjoy. The lower level has an additional bedroom and full bath. Entertain in your media/wine room . Outside you can enjoy your patio with water views for dining and relaxing with guests. This home has all the bells and whistles. This new complex has a clubhouse, gym, tennis and heated pool. The clubhouse has full time mgmt. office to accommodate homeowners needs. Concierge services also. Minutes to SH village and the finest ocean beaches.