Amazing Private Residence Set On Beautiful Just Shy 3- Acre Property. Welcome Begins At The Front Door Leading To The Heart Of The Home. A Chefs Kitchen And Great Room, Exquisitely Constructed, Mostly Renovated In 2001.Quality Throughout For Today's Lifestyle. Radiant Floors, Large Principal Rooms.Open Floor Plan, . Separate Barn/ Gar/Salt Water Igp, Assoc. Beach Dues.