在售 - Highlands, NC, United States - ¥8,204,602
Highlands, NC, 28741 - United States

131 West View Way

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 0.75
    英亩

房产描述

Located inside the gates of Cullasaja Club; you can join at the market rate upon club approval. Features a wide variety of amenities, an Arnold Palmer golf course,an elegant clubhouse with several dining venues, outdoor heated pool, a fitness center with weight and aerobic rooms, a classroom with spinning bikes, tennis courts, and a croquet lawn. This in addition to activities on Lake Ravenel such as canoeing, paddle boarding and fishing.Highlands is called the Aspen of the East with award winning restaurants, spas, art galleries, world class shopping, a famous regional art center called the Bascom, a playhouse, the Performing Arts Center, and numerous hiking trails and waterfalls.Home has a great view of Shortoff Mountain. There is a man cave with bar and room for a pool table on lower level.

上市日期: 2017年7月23日

MLS ID: 86622

联系方式

分部：
Highlands Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Tom Cooper

