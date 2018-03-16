131 West View Way

Located inside the gates of Cullasaja Club; you can join at the market rate upon club approval. Features a wide variety of amenities, an Arnold Palmer golf course,an elegant clubhouse with several dining venues, outdoor heated pool, a fitness center with weight and aerobic rooms, a classroom with spinning bikes, tennis courts, and a croquet lawn. This in addition to activities on Lake Ravenel such as canoeing, paddle boarding and fishing.Highlands is called the Aspen of the East with award winning restaurants, spas, art galleries, world class shopping, a famous regional art center called the Bascom, a playhouse, the Performing Arts Center, and numerous hiking trails and waterfalls.Home has a great view of Shortoff Mountain. There is a man cave with bar and room for a pool table on lower level.