Situated 10 minutes away from Tavira, at 250m altitude, in a protected natural reserve where construction is no longer possible, the 3750m2 plot develops in an accentuated slope from the hilltop towards South. Bathed by a horizon that extends from the ocean to the Caldeirão mountain range, the building interprets an individual house program (T2 + T1 + Atelier + utility/laundry room + cellar + cistern + 2 car garage; 375m2 total), composed around oriented patios and terraces, which gravitate around the natural morphology of the terrain. The space takes possession of the surrounding perspectives, qualifying and framing them, positioning its occupants between Earth and Sky and offering them the chance to contemplate a still unspoiled corner of the planet, with unforgettable ever changing sunsets. The access to the plot is on the road linking Tavira to Cachopo, through a small track, common to another villa. The architect strategy was to create a zone of privacy in between villas through a parking area with garage of 45 m2 for two vehicles, small atelier, the gas storage and a large covered exterior atrium, landscaped.