在售 - Ixelles, Belgium - ¥14,403,764
Ixelles, 1050 - Belgium

地址暂不公布

约¥14,403,764
原货币价格 €1,850,000
其他

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 3229
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located in an international area, close to many facilities, penthouse with a living area of ± 290 sqm located on the seventh floor of a contemporary project.Volumes and incredible views over the entire capital, the apartment consists of light and large receptions extended by terraces perfectly oriented. A large fully equipped Bulthaup kitchen and a fully equipped dining area. The sleeping part offers a Master Bedroom with dressing, bathroom and a second bedroom with a bathroom and office.Other: suspended landscape garden of ± 136 sqm with automatic watering, two parking spaces for rent.The Toison d'Or area is well-known for its stores and its closeness to the city center. At just a step away from cinemas, restaurants and public transportation and is ideally located between the city center and Avenue Louise.For any further information, please contact Jean-Marc Delcroix at + 32 (0) 474 740 807.

上市日期: 2017年12月12日

联系方式

分部：
Brussels Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Jean-Marc Delcroix
+32 474 740 807

