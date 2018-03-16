Located in an international area, close to many facilities, penthouse with a living area of ± 290 sqm located on the seventh floor of a contemporary project.Volumes and incredible views over the entire capital, the apartment consists of light and large receptions extended by terraces perfectly oriented. A large fully equipped Bulthaup kitchen and a fully equipped dining area. The sleeping part offers a Master Bedroom with dressing, bathroom and a second bedroom with a bathroom and office.Other: suspended landscape garden of ± 136 sqm with automatic watering, two parking spaces for rent.The Toison d'Or area is well-known for its stores and its closeness to the city center. At just a step away from cinemas, restaurants and public transportation and is ideally located between the city center and Avenue Louise.For any further information, please contact Jean-Marc Delcroix at + 32 (0) 474 740 807.