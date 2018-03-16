高端地产新闻
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥10,738,842
Scottsdale, AZ, 85262 - United States

42387 N Saguaro Forest Dr N

约¥10,738,842
原货币价格 $1,695,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4359
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautiful and furnished Chiricahua Villa located on a very private mountain view lot in the village of saguaro forest. After entering the nicely landscaped courtyard, one has the option to enter the separate guest casita on the upper level or to enter the main residence which is very nicely appointed. A true European flavor with tile, reclaimed wood floors, vaulted ceilings and high end finishes. Kitchen has viking, sub zero and fisher paykel appliances, granite, is with breakfast bar as well as a casual eating area. Total of 4 large bedrooms, 3 in main home plus the casita. Separate nook for reading/office area. Large covered patio with fireplace, grill, pol and spa. Home is being sold turnkey except for a very few select items. A must see!!

上市日期: 2017年8月25日

MLS ID: 5651804

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jim Smith
6028820534

