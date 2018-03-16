Santiago, Veraguas

The property of 882 square meters of construction on a land of 4 hectares plus 5,694.90 square meters, offers everything you could want in front of the main road with electric gates. Sold as you see it in the images, including furniture, air conditioners, fans and lighting. Main house: with living room, den with full bathroom, open kitchen. Spacious family room with games, clad in walls with main swing door, side door hidden in the wall lining that connect you to the den; Split and floor type air conditioners; Doors that give access to one of the warehouses and garage. It has 3 closed garages and 20 exterior parking spaces. Main bedroom with hall / study, closet, closet, bathroom with Jacuzzi, exit to the patio overlooking the pool. Second bedroom with hall / study, two closets, monitor security cameras and exit to the pool. Separate guest house with fully equipped kitchen and two bedrooms each with full bathroom, portal overlooking the main house and garden. Tile ranch with oven for pizza and barbecue with chimemea. Independent apartment for domestic workers with kitchen and bathroom. Towards the back you will find fruit trees and lake; Boat for walks in the lake and mechanic network for fishing. The property has natural wells that supply, so it is not connected to the public aqueduct.Santiago is a city that, despite being in the province of Veraguas, has developed to an excellent pace for 8 years, currently counting with mall, boulevard and commercial plazas on the interamerican road, where there are shops, shops , Restaurants, banks and efficient services, without leaving aside the big chains of supermarkets and hardware stores; Just as if you were in Panama City.To this city arrive all the travelers that cross the country from and towards Chiriqui or Central America, which produces a constant commercial movement.Investors have directed their plans toward this emerging city of Santiago in the province of Veraguas.