11537 Hesby St

Presenting an exceedingly charming 1930s Traditional classicin one of the finest neighborhoods in Valley Village & the award-winningColfax Charter School District. An expressive, stylistic blend of originalarchitectural detailing combined with the design & amenities for today’smodern lifestyle. The exterior presentation is warm & welcoming withexceptional curb appeal. Inside, the sunlit open floor plan provides gracioustransition from room to room. Baths feature sleek tile, recessed lighting,natural stone & fine fixtures & finishes. The remodeled kitchen is acook’s delight with stainless-steel appliances, subway tile, & newlyinstalled stone flooring. Abundant picture frame windows, skylights, &French doors suffuse the space in light bringing the outdoors in. Revealed isan idyllic, verdant, park-like Zen setting where floral & greenery abound& the expansive lawn, brick terraces, & 4-seasons cabana create theideal venue for the coveted California lifestyle of relaxed al-fresco leisure.Sited on a sweeping, nearly 9,000 square foot verdant lot on a picturesquetree-lined street just moments from beloved Valley Village Park, major studios& the famed NoHo Arts District. This residence of timeless appeal is theplace where you want to live. Welcome!