Spaciousness, brightness and art summarize this property that resembles a house on the heights. The living area has a double height ceiling integrated to the dining room with a sideboard and a spacious, relaxing gourmet terrace. The kitchen is lofty and has a breakfast bar for quick meals. The intimate area has three suites and the master suite holds a bathtub and a terrace with an exuberant view of São Paulo's skyline.