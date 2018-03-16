5908 Highway 61

Situated just three hoursNorth of Minneapolis, this Palisade Retreat boasts 7.5 acres and 1,480 feet oflinear shoreline along Lake Superior's most dramatic coast. This ultra modernprivate compound includes a 7,200 sq. ft. Architect designed home, treetop artstudio, and a guesthouse that features a private beach. Precise attention todetail permeates every aspect of the home's design and construction. Abundantglass and nature blend into a symphony of elegant lines and modern flair. Thishome is within a walkable distance from the Superior hiking trail, 30 minutesfrom Lutsen Mountains Ski Area, 4 State Parks, Superior National Forest and thepristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Just 90 Minutes from DuluthInternational Airport (DHL) which has easy connections to MSP, DTW & ORD. Asuggested development could entail a family compound with several lake-fronthomes each as unique as the main residence.