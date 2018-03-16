高端地产新闻
在售 - Silver Bay, MN, United States - ¥34,814,122
Silver Bay, MN, 55614 - United States

5908 Highway 61

约¥34,814,122
原货币价格 $5,495,000
独立家庭住宅
绿色生活 生活方式
湖畔 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 7200
    平方英尺 (7.5 英亩)

房产描述

Situated just three hoursNorth of Minneapolis, this Palisade Retreat boasts 7.5 acres and 1,480 feet oflinear shoreline along Lake Superior's most dramatic coast. This ultra modernprivate compound includes a 7,200 sq. ft. Architect designed home, treetop artstudio, and a guesthouse that features a private beach. Precise attention todetail permeates every aspect of the home's design and construction. Abundantglass and nature blend into a symphony of elegant lines and modern flair. Thishome is within a walkable distance from the Superior hiking trail, 30 minutesfrom Lutsen Mountains Ski Area, 4 State Parks, Superior National Forest and thepristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Just 90 Minutes from DuluthInternational Airport (DHL) which has easy connections to MSP, DTW & ORD. Asuggested development could entail a family compound with several lake-fronthomes each as unique as the main residence.

上市日期: 2017年10月31日

MLS ID: 4888494

联系方式

分部：
Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ross Melby
6123004145

周边设施

周边设施
