在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥12,550,330
São Paulo, 04608002 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥12,550,330
原货币价格 R$6,500,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4757
    平方英尺 (698.0 )

房产描述

Sophisticated apartment in a coveted condominium and prime location. Completely renovated by a renowned architect, it features full automation in all environments, including facial recognition in the social hall of the apartment. Ornare cabinets, air conditioning in all environments, all furniture made of excellent quality. Outside a terrace with gourmet area equipped and finely decorated integrated to the kitchen. Club condominium with full leisure facilities including tennis and multisport courts.

上市日期: 2016年5月24日

MLS ID: 28653

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

