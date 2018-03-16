529 Bellevue Avenue

Stately Bellevue Avenue residence on 1.23 acre boasts nearly 7,000 SF of grand living space. Open, light flooded interior with soaring ceilings features dramatic entry with custom staircase, six fireplaces, and sitting/music room. Spacious living room opens to a dining room, kitchen, and great room with French doors to a blue stone patio and grounds. Well-equipped kitchen with custom cabinets and butler's pantry. Generous first- and second-floor master suites, both with fireplaces, bathrooms, and large walk-in closets. All guest bedrooms are en suite. Comfortable and spacious second-floor loft/family room has a kitchenette. Built in 2006, this handsome home has all modern conveniences. Four-car garage and artist studio are additional highlights of this remarkable residence. Located among Newport famed Summer Cottages, this proud residence is within a short walk to Cliff Walk and Wetmore Beach and only minutes to Bailey's Beach, clubs, restaurants, and marinas.