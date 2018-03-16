高端地产新闻
在售 - Newport, RI, United States - ¥18,975,122
Newport, RI, 02840 - United States

529 Bellevue Avenue

约¥18,975,122
原货币价格 $2,995,000
独立家庭住宅
详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 6980
    平方英尺 (1.23 英亩)

房产描述

Stately Bellevue Avenue residence on 1.23 acre boasts nearly 7,000 SF of grand living space. Open, light flooded interior with soaring ceilings features dramatic entry with custom staircase, six fireplaces, and sitting/music room. Spacious living room opens to a dining room, kitchen, and great room with French doors to a blue stone patio and grounds. Well-equipped kitchen with custom cabinets and butler's pantry. Generous first- and second-floor master suites, both with fireplaces, bathrooms, and large walk-in closets. All guest bedrooms are en suite. Comfortable and spacious second-floor loft/family room has a kitchenette. Built in 2006, this handsome home has all modern conveniences. Four-car garage and artist studio are additional highlights of this remarkable residence. Located among Newport famed Summer Cottages, this proud residence is within a short walk to Cliff Walk and Wetmore Beach and only minutes to Bailey's Beach, clubs, restaurants, and marinas.

上市日期: 2018年3月11日

MLS ID: 1184603

联系方式

分部：
Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Elena Wilcox
4018493000

