在售 - Amagansett, NY, United States - ¥29,745,642
Amagansett, NY, 11930 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥29,745,642
原货币价格 $4,695,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 1500
    平方英尺

房产描述

This Gem on Napeague Bay with rare existing bulkhead is a one of a kind. Situated on its own beach. House offers spectacular views from open living space in living, dining and the master bedroom. A deck off the dining room offers outdoor entertaining and dining with expansive views. Vaulted ceilings enhance the open space and natural light coming in through grand windows. En suite Master Bedroom overlooking the bay with fireplace. Two additional bedrooms and shared full bathroom. Laundry and half bath off the kitchen. Downstairs is the original Merrills Fishing Station from the 1950's. With a preexisting non conforming retail useage this space offers significant possibilities. This property is a rare find!As well the parcel at 8 Old Lazy Point is included with a lot size of .222Surveys attached to listing. Must see!

上市日期: 2017年4月21日

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Bridgehampton Brokerage
代理经纪:
Stacey Pitts
6315376000

周边设施

周边设施
