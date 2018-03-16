This Gem on Napeague Bay with rare existing bulkhead is a one of a kind. Situated on its own beach. House offers spectacular views from open living space in living, dining and the master bedroom. A deck off the dining room offers outdoor entertaining and dining with expansive views. Vaulted ceilings enhance the open space and natural light coming in through grand windows. En suite Master Bedroom overlooking the bay with fireplace. Two additional bedrooms and shared full bathroom. Laundry and half bath off the kitchen. Downstairs is the original Merrills Fishing Station from the 1950's. With a preexisting non conforming retail useage this space offers significant possibilities. This property is a rare find!As well the parcel at 8 Old Lazy Point is included with a lot size of .222Surveys attached to listing. Must see!