A replica of an Italian country villa in gated enclosure (East)Strong classical & country influences with modern-day technology – hallway to open-plan reception rooms, stunning country kitchen – enormous cellar – games room with Jacuzzi – library – 5 bedrooms – all this opening to treed garden – vines – pool - borehole – tennis court – 3 garages. This country estate with unrivalled entertainment areas. An exciting home for the large family – must be viewed!