Ultra-chic villa designed and owned by iconic Vogue fashion photographer. Walled, gated and totally renovated in 2005 with amazing style and exquisite finishes. Great open floorplan, dramatic vaulted ceilings and gourmet gas kitchen with Sub Zero and Wolf appliances. Impact windows and doors allow natural light to shine through. Private and beautifully landscaped gardens, Keystone pool area and waterfall. Close to the beach, restaurants and nightlife.