在售 - Manchester, MA, United States - ¥13,938,320
Manchester, MA, 01944 - United States

33 Coolidge Point

约¥13,938,320
原货币价格 $2,200,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4421
    平方英尺 (0.66 英亩)

房产描述

Enchanting, storybook seven bedroom, four bath Tudor on. 66 waterview acres with deeded beach access to magnificent Magnolia Beach just down the road. Perfectly located on prestigious Coolidge Point, this 1900 Tudor exudes natural beauty and character. Distinguishing features include a welcoming formal great room with spectacular ocean views, airy high ceilings, original hardwood floors, crown moldings and charming fireplaces. The eat-in-kitchen kitchen boats a remarkable, curved wood countertop, sure to be a conversation piece. Detached three-car carport and attached garage included. Charming 33 Coolidge awaits your summer or year-round enjoyment.

上市日期: 2017年12月12日

MLS ID: 72263459

联系方式

分部：
By the Sea Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kristin Francoeur
+1 9788651168

