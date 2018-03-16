33 Coolidge Point

Enchanting, storybook seven bedroom, four bath Tudor on. 66 waterview acres with deeded beach access to magnificent Magnolia Beach just down the road. Perfectly located on prestigious Coolidge Point, this 1900 Tudor exudes natural beauty and character. Distinguishing features include a welcoming formal great room with spectacular ocean views, airy high ceilings, original hardwood floors, crown moldings and charming fireplaces. The eat-in-kitchen kitchen boats a remarkable, curved wood countertop, sure to be a conversation piece. Detached three-car carport and attached garage included. Charming 33 Coolidge awaits your summer or year-round enjoyment.