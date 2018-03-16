PENTHOUSE – APARTMENT WITH TERRACE IN A BEAUTIFUL OLD BUILDINGThis absolutely unique light-flooded loft-like penthouse with gallery and terrrace presents itself with lots of flair on a surface of 180m2. The apartment is located on the 4th floor of a beautiful and very neat old building from the year 1897 in a charming location, Munich's trend district „Neuhausen“.„Living in a Trend district“ - „enjoyment, living, relaxation and working“. Here you will find absolute privacy in a liveable and lively quarter.Energy certificate: consumption pass – final energy consumption 84,0 kWh/(m2a) – energy carrier natural gas - y.o.c.1890 – energy efficiency class CIn the event that we have aroused your interest in this stunning property, please call Michael Cabell at our Munich office or send us an e-mail.Miscellaneous: No responsibility is accepted for the accuracy of these data, which are exclusively based on information provided to us by our client. We accept no liability for the completeness, accuracy and up-to-dateness of these data. The broker commission consists of 3,57% incl. VAT. It is due and payable by the buyer upon conclusion of a notarised purchase contract.