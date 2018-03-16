2069 Indian Summer Drive

One of a kind single family home in The Porches! This spacious & grand home with 6 bedrooms, 6 full baths and 4 half baths is located at the gateway to the Steamboat Ski Area in The Porches full service luxury home community. The custom finishes on this spectacular home are top of the line throughout, including beautiful wood and stone floors, floor to ceiling tile in all bathrooms, and four stone surround gas fireplaces. The professional kitchen is equipped with SubZero double refrigerator, freezer drawers, wine refrigerator & ice maker, Aga gas stove with 6 ovens, warming plate & 2 hot plates, two Asko dishwashers, built in Miele coffee maker & convection oven/microwave, Vent-a-Hood hood, copper sinks and a double island. The master suite on the main floor features a stone fireplace, walk out patio and a spacious and luxurious master bath with a waterfall/multi-jet/steam shower. Warm towels off the towel heater and a soak in your jetted tub will be welcome after a winter day on the slopes. The upper level of the home has 5 additional bedroom suites including a caretaker unit with a fully equipped kitchen and access to the upper deck with hot tub. The lower level of this home is where entertaining is at it's best with a media room with large movie screen, full wet bar and bar counter; a climbing wall and play room; conference or game room; and 3 half baths. With over 10,000 finished square feet this home is an amazing opportunity for a multi-generational family. An attached 5 car garage fits all your vehicles, gear & toys. The exterior of the home boasts the largest deck at the Porches with an outdoor fireplace. The Porches amenities are one of the biggest attractions to this neighborhood and include a full-service concierge, 6000 s.f. "Barn" with heated outdoor pool and hot tubs, outdoor BBQ deck & fire pit, fitness center, kid's room, business center, great room & more.