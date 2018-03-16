5700 E Mcdonald Dr #10

Camelback Mountain views in a private sleek modern contemporary sitting high within the world famous Sanctuary Resort! Open floor plan with views of Paradise Valley County Club, the Praying Monk & city lights. Low maintenance living with extraordinary finishes: Finecraft rift cut cabinetry, Turkish stone floors, black honed countertops & more. Decks and patios to enjoy dramatic vistas, (3) fireplaces, from the collaborative works of D. Dick Architect/MAK Construction (home rebuilt from original slab in 2012)/De la Torre Design Studio, NYC. Tremendous investment opportunity as part of Sanctuary Resort. 2-car garage and pool photos are visual renderings.