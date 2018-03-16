高端地产新闻
在售 - Paradise Valley, AZ, United States - ¥23,758,500
Paradise Valley, AZ, 85253 - United States

5700 E Mcdonald Dr #10

约¥23,758,500
原货币价格 $3,750,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5857
    平方英尺

房产描述

Camelback Mountain views in a private sleek modern contemporary sitting high within the world famous Sanctuary Resort! Open floor plan with views of Paradise Valley County Club, the Praying Monk & city lights. Low maintenance living with extraordinary finishes: Finecraft rift cut cabinetry, Turkish stone floors, black honed countertops & more. Decks and patios to enjoy dramatic vistas, (3) fireplaces, from the collaborative works of D. Dick Architect/MAK Construction (home rebuilt from original slab in 2012)/De la Torre Design Studio, NYC. Tremendous investment opportunity as part of Sanctuary Resort. 2-car garage and pool photos are visual renderings.

上市日期: 2017年9月5日

MLS ID: 5655956

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jan Kabbani
6027395050

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
