14 Charlotte Hill Drive

An exceptional Bernardsville neighborhood provides the setting for this spacious 5400 sq. ft. custom home set on 1.57 acres. A circular Belgium block drive leads you to this brick residence with a 4 car garage. Raised paneling, tray and coffered ceilings, crown molding, fluted trim and hardwood floors are just a few of the fine architectural details found throughout the home. Three levels living space include; Living Room, Dining Room with Butler's Pantry, Kitchen, expansive Family Room with Fireplace and Wet Bar, Library with Fireplace, Sunroom and Billiards Room/Office. On the second level, the Master Suite offers privacy with its substantial bedroom with fireplace, sitting room, well-appointed master bath, and large dual walk-in closets. Four additional bedrooms, 2 en-suite, and laundry room complete this level. The finished lower level includes a TV Area, Arts and Crafts room with half bath, Wine Cellar and Exercise Room. The impressive bluestone patio, which spans the width of the home, overlooks the open, landscaped rear yard. French doors from the kitchen and family room lead to the rear patio, allowing for ease of entertaining. Close proximity to the NYC train, shopping, restaurants, parks and much more. Highly rated school system.