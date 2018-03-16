8 Penobscot Lane

This stunning 3BR/3.5 bath Craftsman style home on the shores of Penobscot Bay will be the place you long to be. Beautifully situated on a private lot, the home boasts ocean views from every room. The home offers all the modern conveniences yet feels as if it has been standing for years. The quarter sawn oak trim throughout the house gives the feel of a true Craftsman home. The dining room chandelier is an actual period piece with hand-blown Fostoria glass globes and the wall sconces are converted gas lamps. The newel lamp is an art deco bronze purchased from an estate on Islesboro. Penobscot Bay is known internationally as one of the best recreational sailing grounds in the world and the large great room windows provide the perfect vantage point to watch the sailing races and other boating action on the bay. The high beamed ceilings, authentic elk antler chandelier, and massive stone fireplace lend a lodge like quality to the room. Incidentally, all the glass is hurricane strength glass! The kitchen is well appointed and the granite topped peninsula is a perfect serving area for the dining room. A pantry off the kitchen provides additional storage and also houses the washer and dryer. There is also a screened dining area off the dining room which is the perfect spot for an evening meal or weekend brunch! The first floor master has a large ensuite bath and walk in closet, as well as an entrance to a screened or open porch. Listen to the waves and smell the salt air as you drift off to sleep! Although the entire house has radiant heat on the first floor, there is a heat pump head in the bedroom to provide additional heat or AC for your ultimate comfort. Upstairs are 2 more ensuite bedrooms, each with their own heat pump head.. The heated, oversize garage has room for storage and a bonus room above. The grounds are beautifully landscaped with perennials, and a whole house generator completes the picture. The 405’ of prime waterfront is easily accessible by stone steps down to a gravely beach. The shape of the cove as well as the landscaping provides a wonderful sense of privacy. Your views across the bay include the Samoset Resort, Rockland Harbor and the Camden Hills. The private association of Ocean Edge provides the perfect backdrop to your home. This 34 acre oceanfront lot is shared by just 11 families and is located close to the Owls Head Lighthouse, a 30 foot tall granite lighthouse built in 1826 to mark the southern entrance of Rockland Harbor. The private drive leads through mature spruce forests. The property includes a classic Maine beach, a tennis court and a substantial 75’ granite pier with a ramp, float, and moorings available as part of the common area for use by all residents.