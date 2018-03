PROJECT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY THE CITY OF EDINA!!!! Beautiful new condominium development, situated along Valley View Rd. and Kellogg Ave. Easy walk to 50th and France, Pamela Park, and the new Town Hall Station restaurant. Close to Southdale shopping and medical. Open floor plans, spacious designs and thoughtful flow. All units are corner units with large windows to capture the natural light. Cornelia II plan. Completion date - Spring of 2019.