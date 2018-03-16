Close to Avignon, charming renovated old farmhouse, combining authenticity and contemporary spirit . In a peaceful surroundings , close to all amenities , this property offers 450 sq.m of living space on a 9.62 acres ground with swimming pool and horses equipments (3 boxes, meadows) You will be pleasantly charmed by the huge living space : a large family area with opened and fully fitted kitchen of about 130 sq.m, dining room, living room with fire place and TV area . You will enjoy the perfect mix of stone and concrete floor, steel and wooden beam. Large bay window 5 bedrooms ( 1 master suite) and an independent 50 sq.m apartment. Fitness room. And outbuildings with workshop, cellar. Underfloor heating with heating pump, double glass. Energy class : B.