高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Avignon, France - ¥10,120,785
免费询盘

Avignon, 84000 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥10,120,785
原货币价格 €1,299,900
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 4843
    平方英尺 (37000.0 )

房产描述

Close to Avignon, charming renovated old farmhouse, combining authenticity and contemporary spirit . In a peaceful surroundings , close to all amenities , this property offers 450 sq.m of living space on a 9.62 acres ground with swimming pool and horses equipments (3 boxes, meadows) You will be pleasantly charmed by the huge living space : a large family area with opened and fully fitted kitchen of about 130 sq.m, dining room, living room with fire place and TV area . You will enjoy the perfect mix of stone and concrete floor, steel and wooden beam. Large bay window 5 bedrooms ( 1 master suite) and an independent 50 sq.m apartment. Fitness room. And outbuildings with workshop, cellar. Underfloor heating with heating pump, double glass. Energy class : B.

上市日期: 2017年5月19日

联系方式

分部：
Propriétés de Provence Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Propriétés de Provence Sotheby's International Realty

联系方式

分部：
Propriétés de Provence Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Propriétés de Provence Sotheby's International Realty

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_