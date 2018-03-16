高端地产新闻
在售 - Surry, ME, United States - ¥8,236,280
Surry, ME, 04684 - United States

34 Viking Trail Lane

约¥8,236,280
原货币价格 $1,300,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4690
    平方英尺 (1.9 平方英尺)

房产描述

No detail was spared in constructing this 5 bed, 4.5 bath custom built home. Enjoy 232 feet of ocean frontage on Patten Bay w/ a private sandy beach, large gourmet kitchen w/ Persian granite counters, an impressive 4 story granite hearth crafted by a local artist who also built the granite entryway. Spacious bedrooms w/ large private baths all with tiled showers, jetted tubs and bidets, 3 car attached & heated garage w/rec room above & covered porch facing the water are just a few of the many amenities. Strong rental history & furnishings negotiable.

上市日期: 2016年7月9日

MLS ID: 1273940

