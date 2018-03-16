34 Viking Trail Lane

No detail was spared in constructing this 5 bed, 4.5 bath custom built home. Enjoy 232 feet of ocean frontage on Patten Bay w/ a private sandy beach, large gourmet kitchen w/ Persian granite counters, an impressive 4 story granite hearth crafted by a local artist who also built the granite entryway. Spacious bedrooms w/ large private baths all with tiled showers, jetted tubs and bidets, 3 car attached & heated garage w/rec room above & covered porch facing the water are just a few of the many amenities. Strong rental history & furnishings negotiable.