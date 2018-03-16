高端地产新闻
在售 - Greenwich, CT, United States - ¥29,777,320
Greenwich, CT, 06830 - United States

291 Stanwich Road

约¥29,777,320
原货币价格 $4,700,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 8762
    平方英尺

房产描述

Opportunity knocks! 291 Stanwich Road is ideally situated near the new Greenwich Country Day School campus. Forget the bus and carpooling, you can now walk to Greenwich Country Day’s Upper School. This gorgeous new Colonial by award winning builder, is introduced with a sweeping center hall staircase opening to a gracious Living Room, wainscot-paneled formal Dining Room, Family Room with fireplace and coffered ceiling, library and a sleek modern chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry and spacious breakfast area. Access from the main floor to a veranda with outdoor fireplace, bluestone terrace, 3-car heated garage and beautiful level two acre property complete with a town approved pool site. Six ensuite bedrooms plus two powder rooms, includes luxuriant Master Suite with fireplace, private terrace, 2 walk-in closets and marble bath. Ideal third floor game room. Walk-out Lower level Family Room.

上市日期: 2016年10月13日

MLS ID: 98089

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage
代理经纪:
Leslie McElwreath
2036183165

