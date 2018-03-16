Opportunity knocks! 291 Stanwich Road is ideally situated near the new Greenwich Country Day School campus. Forget the bus and carpooling, you can now walk to Greenwich Country Day’s Upper School. This gorgeous new Colonial by award winning builder, is introduced with a sweeping center hall staircase opening to a gracious Living Room, wainscot-paneled formal Dining Room, Family Room with fireplace and coffered ceiling, library and a sleek modern chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry and spacious breakfast area. Access from the main floor to a veranda with outdoor fireplace, bluestone terrace, 3-car heated garage and beautiful level two acre property complete with a town approved pool site. Six ensuite bedrooms plus two powder rooms, includes luxuriant Master Suite with fireplace, private terrace, 2 walk-in closets and marble bath. Ideal third floor game room. Walk-out Lower level Family Room.