516 S Division Street

One of a kind, Elegant 1893 Victorian home.Beautifully and thoughtfully rebuilt to meet and exceed todays most discriminating standards. From the moment you enter you feel the gracious style and comfortable living spaces. 6 ensuite bedrooms all with fireplaces and spa like bathrooms. Lower level apartment perfect for caregiver or Nanny. Home features commercial kitchen, temp controlled wine cellar, wrap around porch to sit and enjoy Bryant Creek as it gracefully flows through gardens. Walk to Pioneer Park and downtown Walla Walla. Perfection!