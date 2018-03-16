高端地产新闻
在售 - Walla Walla, WA, United States - ¥10,770,520
Walla Walla, WA, 99362 - United States

516 S Division Street

约¥10,770,520
原货币价格 $1,700,000
独立家庭住宅
历史古迹 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 6613
    平方英尺 (0.65 英亩)

房产描述

One of a kind, Elegant 1893 Victorian home.Beautifully and thoughtfully rebuilt to meet and exceed todays most discriminating standards. From the moment you enter you feel the gracious style and comfortable living spaces. 6 ensuite bedrooms all with fireplaces and spa like bathrooms. Lower level apartment perfect for caregiver or Nanny. Home features commercial kitchen, temp controlled wine cellar, wrap around porch to sit and enjoy Bryant Creek as it gracefully flows through gardens. Walk to Pioneer Park and downtown Walla Walla. Perfection!

上市日期: 2017年6月29日

MLS ID: 117243

联系方式

分部：
Walla Walla Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jayne DiDario
5098768646

