在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥7,279,604
Scottsdale, AZ, 85262 - United States

41599 N 108th Street St

约¥7,279,604
原货币价格 $1,149,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3331
    平方英尺

房产描述

Simply exquisite, fully remodeled home, located in the highly desired Desert Mountain community. Stunning sunset and Mountain view with no neighbors directly behind for increased privacy.This home features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. High ceilings, porcelain wood tile flooring throughout, Taj Mahal countertops with leather finish in all bathrooms and laundry room. Kitchen has new cabinetry, granite countertops, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances walk-in pantry and breathtaking reclaimed oak kitchen island. Nothing overlooked in this incredible home. Backyard consists of negative edge pool, gas fire pots and built in BBQ. Casita is under construction--includes bedroom, bath, living room and kitchenette. Remodeled and move-in ready! An Absolute must see.

上市日期: 2017年11月10日

MLS ID: 5686570

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kim Leinweber
4809801427

