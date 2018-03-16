41599 N 108th Street St

Simply exquisite, fully remodeled home, located in the highly desired Desert Mountain community. Stunning sunset and Mountain view with no neighbors directly behind for increased privacy.This home features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. High ceilings, porcelain wood tile flooring throughout, Taj Mahal countertops with leather finish in all bathrooms and laundry room. Kitchen has new cabinetry, granite countertops, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances walk-in pantry and breathtaking reclaimed oak kitchen island. Nothing overlooked in this incredible home. Backyard consists of negative edge pool, gas fire pots and built in BBQ. Casita is under construction--includes bedroom, bath, living room and kitchenette. Remodeled and move-in ready! An Absolute must see.