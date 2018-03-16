高端地产新闻
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥19,308,201
São Paulo, 01435-040 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥19,308,201
原货币价格 R$10,000,000
独立家庭住宅
  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4736
    平方英尺 (440.0 )

Flawless apartment that creates harmony between classic and contemporary inspirations. It has 440 m² of refinement and distinctive finishing, a generous social area in granite floors, connected to the living and dining rooms, a well-lit kitchen and 4 wide suites, all holding mirror demisters on the bathrooms. The master suite is extra special, holding a closet and 2 bathrooms. All ambiances have automated air-conditioning. The condominium has 8 parking spaces, parking spaces for visitors, and an excellent gym.

上市日期: 2017年9月13日

MLS ID: 35125

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cristina Hara
+551130610000

