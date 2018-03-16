Flawless apartment that creates harmony between classic and contemporary inspirations. It has 440 m² of refinement and distinctive finishing, a generous social area in granite floors, connected to the living and dining rooms, a well-lit kitchen and 4 wide suites, all holding mirror demisters on the bathrooms. The master suite is extra special, holding a closet and 2 bathrooms. All ambiances have automated air-conditioning. The condominium has 8 parking spaces, parking spaces for visitors, and an excellent gym.