Spectacular apartment very high standard, design and execution of Isabella Barreto Bicalho -Raw the magazine Casa Vogue. The Front Porch was incorporated into the living still in construction, increasing the useful area to 600m², leaving yet another two side balconies being a closed and another opened. All rooms are also integrated through two sliding doors. lighting design and sound automation, air conditioning and blinds. Master suite with intimate little room, closets and separate toilets for Mr and Mrs, jacuzzi and double shower with chromotherapy. Wide service area with two bedrooms with bathroom services. Condominium with heated lap pool, indoor, open pool, fitness room, pilates room, relaxation room, saunas, sports field and tennis. specialized security, armored gatehouse, drivers and security guards room.