在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥30,893,121
São Paulo, 04542030 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥30,893,121
原货币价格 R$16,000,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5554
    平方英尺

房产描述

Spectacular apartment very high standard, design and execution of Isabella Barreto Bicalho -Raw the magazine Casa Vogue. The Front Porch was incorporated into the living still in construction, increasing the useful area to 600m², leaving yet another two side balconies being a closed and another opened. All rooms are also integrated through two sliding doors. lighting design and sound automation, air conditioning and blinds. Master suite with intimate little room, closets and separate toilets for Mr and Mrs, jacuzzi and double shower with chromotherapy. Wide service area with two bedrooms with bathroom services. Condominium with heated lap pool, indoor, open pool, fitness room, pilates room, relaxation room, saunas, sports field and tennis. specialized security, armored gatehouse, drivers and security guards room.

上市日期: 2016年7月22日

MLS ID: 29118

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

