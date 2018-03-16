16320 Anderson Lane

Enjoy this resort-likeretreat with 178 feet of frontage on beautiful Maiden Lake. Every room offers lovely lakeviews. The open concept main level has a great room with vaultedceilings and a massive stone fireplace. The gourmet kitchen featuresgranite countertops and stainless steel high end appliances including a 6burner, double oven Viking Professional gas stove with hood. Sliding doors inthe dining area open onto an enclosed porch and a spacious deck. Two en suitebedrooms offer walk in closets and deck access. The upper level is a separatesuite, complete with living room, dining area, kitchenette plus two largebedrooms, full bath and a private enclosed porch. The lower level boasts anopen concept game room / bar area / family room with another stone fireplace,as well as two bedrooms, two full baths and office. Walk outside to enjoy thehot tub or go down the path to the fire pit, lake and dock. Maiden Lake is oneof the clearest lakes on which to enjoy boating and fishing. Mountain is a favoriteyear round destination. Property is less than 90 minutes from Green Bay and 10minutes to McCauslin Brook Golf and Country Club in Lakewood. For further information, please call/text Kurtat 773-206-0302 or email kurt.penn@sothebysrealty.com .