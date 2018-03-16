高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Mountain, WI, United States - ¥10,105,282
免费询盘

Mountain, WI, 54149 - United States

16320 Anderson Lane

约¥10,105,282
原货币价格 $1,595,000
独立家庭住宅
湖畔 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 7051
    平方英尺 (0.77 英亩)

房产描述

Enjoy this resort-likeretreat with 178 feet of frontage on beautiful Maiden Lake. Every room offers lovely lakeviews. The open concept main level has a great room with vaultedceilings and a massive stone fireplace. The gourmet kitchen featuresgranite countertops and stainless steel high end appliances including a 6burner, double oven Viking Professional gas stove with hood. Sliding doors inthe dining area open onto an enclosed porch and a spacious deck. Two en suitebedrooms offer walk in closets and deck access. The upper level is a separatesuite, complete with living room, dining area, kitchenette plus two largebedrooms, full bath and a private enclosed porch. The lower level boasts anopen concept game room / bar area / family room with another stone fireplace,as well as two bedrooms, two full baths and office. Walk outside to enjoy thehot tub or go down the path to the fire pit, lake and dock. Maiden Lake is oneof the clearest lakes on which to enjoy boating and fishing. Mountain is a favoriteyear round destination. Property is less than 90 minutes from Green Bay and 10minutes to McCauslin Brook Golf and Country Club in Lakewood. For further information, please call/text Kurtat 773-206-0302 or email kurt.penn@sothebysrealty.com .

上市日期: 2017年6月15日

MLS ID: 09659567

联系方式

分部：
Jameson Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kurt Penn
3127510300

联系方式

分部：
Jameson Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kurt Penn
3127510300

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_