4-7-8 Jingumae

The Sanmaison Jingumae 4 Chome EldoThis low-rise condominium is located only 5 min. walk from Omotesando Station, and couple of blocks from Omotesando Hills.For this special unit, it comes with a large roof terrace, and the view from the bedroom is something you won't be able to find easily in Tokyo.Building + Unit Information 5th floorTotal Living Area: 64.46 sqm. Layout: 1 bedroom + 1 bathroom Number of floors: 6 floors + 1 level of basement Total Unit: 29 units Built: March, 2012