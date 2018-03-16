高端地产新闻
在售 - Shibuya-ku, Japan - ¥8,966,909
Shibuya-ku, Japan

4-7-8 Jingumae

约¥8,966,909
原货币价格 ¥150,000,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 1
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)

房产描述

The Sanmaison Jingumae 4 Chome EldoThis low-rise condominium is located only 5 min. walk from Omotesando Station, and couple of blocks from Omotesando Hills.For this special unit, it comes with a large roof terrace, and the view from the bedroom is something you won't be able to find easily in Tokyo.Building + Unit Information 5th floorTotal Living Area: 64.46 sqm. Layout: 1 bedroom + 1 bathroom Number of floors: 6 floors + 1 level of basement Total Unit: 29 units Built: March, 2012

上市日期: 2018年1月18日

MLS ID: The Sanmaison Jingumae 4 Chome Eldo

联系方式

分部：
List Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
T Tamachi
81334545504

